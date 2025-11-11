Uzbekistan sees sharp rise in tourist flows to Qatar

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 11. A total of 9,500 Uzbek citizens traveled to Qatar for tourism purposes during January–September 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Statistics Committee shows that this figure has increased by 6,900 people, almost 3.7 times compared to the same period last year.

The breakdown of travelers by purpose is as follows:

• tourism — 8,100 people

• visiting relatives — 1,100 people

• business and official trips — 130 people

• education — 110 people

• medical treatment — 4 people

In general, Uzbek tourists predominantly travel to neighboring Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, followed by Russia, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia. Regional travel prevails due to convenience and cultural affiliations, while sought-after destinations such as the UAE, Egypt, and Thailand draw visitors for recreational and religious reasons.