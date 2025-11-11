Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan pushes forward agro rail link across Central Asia-Russia

Economy Materials 11 November 2025 12:32 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan pushes forward agro rail link across Central Asia-Russia
Photo: Uzbekistan Railways

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 11. Uzbekistan Railways and Eurasian Agrologistics discussed the implementation of the "AgroExpress" rail transport initiative along the Central Asia-Russia route, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Railways.

The issue was reviewed at a meeting held at Uzbekistan Railways with Alevtina Kirilova, CEO of Eurasian Agrologistics.

The talks focused on expanding rail transport of agricultural exports between Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan and on launching the "AgroExpress" project. Participants highlighted the need for a unified preferential tariff among the three countries’ railways and the simplification of customs and border procedures.

The sides agreed to organize a trilateral meeting with Kazakhstan to review the project in detail and coordinate joint steps for its implementation.

Meanwhile, the mentioned project was proposed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the recent Central Asia-Russia summit.

