Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Bahrain and Congo

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. Kazakhstan has appointed new ambassadors to Bahrain and the Republic of Congo, Trend reports.

By presidential decree, Madiyar Menilbekov, currently Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, has been concurrently appointed as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Zhann Galiev, serving as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Portugal, has been concurrently appointed as Ambassador to the Republic of Congo.

The appointments aim to enhance Kazakhstan’s bilateral relations and expand diplomatic engagement in the respective regions.