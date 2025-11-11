EDB, ZTE to cooperate on telecommunications projects in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and China’s ZTE Corporation have signed a memorandum of cooperation in Astana to advance joint telecommunications projects across Central Asia, Trend reports via the EDB.

The memorandum was signed by Ruslan Dalenov, Vice Chairman of the EDB Management Board, and Xiao Kaiwen, Vice President of ZTE Corporation.

The partnership seeks to merge ZTE’s cutting-edge technological solutions with the EDB’s financial and investment expertise to develop and implement infrastructure and service initiatives.

The main objective is to build a sustainable, modern digital ecosystem that supports economic growth and enhances living standards in the Bank’s member countries.

“Digitalisation is a key priority for our Bank and for its member countries. Our partnership with ZTE Corporation, a recognised leader in the industry, will allow us to combine financial resources and technological innovation to achieve these ambitious objectives and advance sustainable development in the region,” said Ruslan Dalenov.