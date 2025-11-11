COP29's youth attendance legacy stands model for future summits - lead negotiator (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The legacy of COP29, built on the attendance of youth and children, has become a significant model for participation for future summits, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev said during a ministerial meeting of the "Group of Friends for Children and Climate Action" within the framework of the first day of the COP30 Summit in Belem, Brazil, addressing issues of children's and youth participation, Trend reports.

The meeting attendees discussed strengthening child-sensitive climate policy and financing mechanisms.

The meeting was organized jointly with UNICEF.

At the event, the organization presented its new Child Hazard Database data platform, aiming to support countries in developing child-sensitive national climate policies and next-generation climate plans (NDCs 3.0).

Rafiyev also noted that the collaboration between the COP29 Presidency's Youth Climate Champion and UNICEF has created an important platform for encouraging child-centered engagement, advancing youth initiatives, and ensuring that they are considered in climate decision-making.

