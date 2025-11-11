Azerbaijani oil price downscales

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.02, or 0.03 percent, on November 10 from the previous level, coming in at $65.08 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.08, or 0.1 percent, landing at $62.89 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.3, or 0.5 percent, to $50.97 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea lowered by $1.1, or 1.7 percent, to $62.66 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

