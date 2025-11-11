Iran's Parsi field heightens crude oil production
Crude oil production from Iran’s Parsi field in Khuzestan Province has increased by 500 barrels per day, according to local reports. The boost follows the successful drilling and commissioning of the field’s 90th well by local specialists. The new well will provide valuable data to guide future reservoir development and analysis.
