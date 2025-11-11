Uzbekistan Railways, ESCAP explore joint efforts to develop regional rail links

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 11. Representatives of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) delivered a presentation on their Trans-Asian Railway Network initiative during a meeting with Uzbekistan Railways, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Railways.

The meeting, held at the headquarters of Uzbekistan Railways, brought together officials from ESCAP and Uzbekistan Railways to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in the rail sector.

The sides reviewed Uzbekistan’s ongoing railway reforms adopted in 2023, as well as major strategic infrastructure projects such as the Trans-Afghan railway and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan line.

Participants highlighted the benefits of shifting freight transport to rail, emphasizing its role in reducing road congestion and minimizing environmental impact. The meeting concluded with discussions on involving Uzbekistan Railways more closely in the implementation of the ESCAP agreement.