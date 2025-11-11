KazTransOil unveils cargo transportation figures through Batumi Sea Port

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. The total volume of cargo handled through the berths of Batumi Sea Port exceeded 6 million tons as of November 1, 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from KazTransOil indicates that the growth in transshipment volumes was primarily due to an increase in the volume of container handling, ferries, and certain categories of dry cargo compared to the same period in 2024, as well as stable supplies of petroleum products originating in Kazakhstan and higher volumes of light petroleum products.

Farhat Tashibayev, General Director of Batumi Oil Terminal, emphasized that the achieved results demonstrate the stability and reliability of the group of companies.

"This success reflects the high discipline and professionalism of our entire team. We continue to strengthen Batumi’s role as a key hub of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, ensuring stable supplies and supporting economic ties between Kazakhstan, Georgia, and the Black Sea region," he said.

The Batumi Oil Terminal group of companies continues to implement KazTransOil’s strategic objectives aimed at enhancing the efficiency of transit routes and strengthening Batumi Port’s role as a key hub within the region’s energy and logistics infrastructure.

Since February 2008, KazTransOil, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, has owned the Batumi Oil Terminal and holds exclusive management rights over 100 percent of Batumi Sea Port. Situated on the Black Sea coast in the city of Batumi, Georgia, the terminal provides transshipment services for crude oil and petroleum products originating from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, and other countries.

The facility spans a total area of 81 hectares and comprises five tank farms along with an oil loading complex.