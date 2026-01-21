Kyrgyzstan records robust expansion in trade and services in 2025
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s trade and services sectors demonstrated strong expansion in 2025, driven by robust growth in retail activity and hospitality services.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy