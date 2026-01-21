Make your payments enjoyable with the Yelo card!

Yelo cardholders will love this innovation! Now, as many as 18 different card designs are active for your Yelo card in your digital wallet—Apple Wallet and Google Wallet! To activate, simply follow these simple steps:

Log in to the Yelo App; Select any Yelo card in the application; Go to the Apple Pay (or Google Pay) card design section; Save your chosen design.

And just like that, your Yelo card is ready for use in your digital wallet with a fresh new look. With this innovation, Yelo cardholders will enjoy NFC payments even more.



For those who do not yet have a Yelo card: You can activate a Yelo card through the Yelo App without visiting a branch, without any paperwork, and completely digitally. This card offers the opportunity to transfer or cash out up to 3000 AZN per month without commission. In addition to earning high cashback on daily purchases, you can choose your card in one of three currencies—AZN, USD, or EUR. The Yelo card is completely free and comes with a 5-year validity period.



Activate your Yelo digital card today and start using it immediately with a design that suits your taste:



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!