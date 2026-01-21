Azerbaijan accepts U.S. President's invitation to join Board of Peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21.​ Azerbaijan has accepted the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump to be a Founding Member State of an international organization called the Board of Peace, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan informed the U.S. side about its intention to be the Founding Member State.

An official letter of confirmation regarding the country's membership in the Board of Peace will be addressed to the U.S. side, and appropriate measures will be taken within the framework of the required procedures.

"Azerbaijan, as always, is ready to actively contribute to international cooperation, peace, and stability," the ministry said.

The Board of Peace is a proposed U.S.-led organization established by Donald Trump that is nominally purposed to "promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict". The Board was proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump in September 2025, and its establishment was announced by Trump on January 15, 2026.