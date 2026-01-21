Azerbaijan tallies nation's pharmaceutical costs for 2025
Retail sales of pharmaceutical products and medical supplies in Azerbaijan saw a significant increase last year. This growth reflects a rise in consumer demand compared to the previous year. The share of these products in total trade turnover was notable, highlighting their importance in the retail sector.
