Uzbekneftegaz, Schlumberger review progress of joint oil and gas projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 21. JSC Uzbekneftegaz and Schlumberger (SLB) have discussed the progress of ongoing joint projects and the prospects for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Uzbekneftegaz, Abdugani Sanginov, and the President of Schlumberger for the Asia-Pacific region (U.S.).

The parties conveyed a shared commitment to further advancing their strategic partnership, with particular emphasis on the integration of advanced technologies, enhancing the efficiency of oil and gas operations, expediting digital transformation, and implementing innovative solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of exploration, field development, and asset management.

Significant focus was placed on the Field Management Application (FMA) project, designed to streamline field management in the Ustyurt region. The meeting involved a comprehensive review of the project's progress to date, an in-depth discussion of current operational challenges, and the formulation of actionable steps for the implementation of subsequent phases.

The parties underscored the critical role of digitalization and the incorporation of artificial intelligence technologies to optimize decision-making processes, refine production workflows, and elevate overall operational performance.

Founded in 1926, Schlumberger stands as the world’s largest provider of oilfield services, delivering an extensive array of technologies and services to the global oil and gas industry. Specializing in reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing, the company operates across more than 120 countries worldwide.