Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 11, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to November 10.

The official rate for $1 is 590,193 rials, while one euro is valued at 681,341 rials. On November 10, the euro was priced at 666,677 rials.

Currency Rial on November 11 Rial on November 10 1 US dollar USD 590,193 576,380 1 British pound GBP 776,415 758,293 1 Swiss franc CHF 731,990 715,737 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,946 60,496 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,192 56,750 1 Danish krone DKK 91,243 89,278 1 Indian rupee INR 6,652 6,502 1 UAE Dirham AED 160,706 156,945 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,921,528 1,876,826 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 208,800 204,780 100 Japanese yen JPY 383,245 375,592 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,922 74,112 1 Omani rial OMR 1,534,414 1,498,354 1 Canadian dollar CAD 420,643 410,398 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 332,377 324,315 1 South African rand ZAR 34,378 33,316 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,974 13,657 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,264 7,122 1 Qatari riyal QAR 162,141 158,346 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,075 43,996 1 Syrian pound SYP 53 52 1 Australian dollar AUD 384,891 374,184 1 Saudi riyal SAR 157,385 153,701 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,569,662 1,532,926 1 Singapore dollar SGD 452,910 442,915 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 483,640 472,123 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,414 18,933 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 281 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 415,547 406,208 1 Libyan dinar LYD 154,871 105,635 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,895 80,930 100 Thai baht THB 1,825,454 1,781,068 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 141,868 138,031 1,000 South Korean won KRW 405,197 395,689 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 832,430 812,948 1 euro EUR 681,341 666,677 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 112,663 109,721 1 Georgian lari GEL 218,217 213,061 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,317 34,525 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,896 8,678 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,084 169,028 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 347,171 338,871 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,002,233 979,498 1 Tajik somoni TJS 63,759 62,147 1 Turkmen manat TMT 168,267 164,653 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,558 2,511

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 845,897 rials and $1 costs 732,735 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 821,260 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 711,394 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21-1.24 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel