Economy Materials 11 November 2025 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 11

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 11, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to November 10.

The official rate for $1 is 590,193 rials, while one euro is valued at 681,341 rials. On November 10, the euro was priced at 666,677 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 11

Rial on November 10

1 US dollar

USD

590,193

576,380

1 British pound

GBP

776,415

758,293

1 Swiss franc

CHF

731,990

715,737

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,946

60,496

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,192

56,750

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,243

89,278

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,652

6,502

1 UAE Dirham

AED

160,706

156,945

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,921,528

1,876,826

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

208,800

204,780

100 Japanese yen

JPY

383,245

375,592

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,922

74,112

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,534,414

1,498,354

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

420,643

410,398

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

332,377

324,315

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,378

33,316

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,974

13,657

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,264

7,122

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

162,141

158,346

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,075

43,996

1 Syrian pound

SYP

53

52

1 Australian dollar

AUD

384,891

374,184

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

157,385

153,701

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,569,662

1,532,926

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

452,910

442,915

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

483,640

472,123

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,414

18,933

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

281

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

415,547

406,208

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

154,871

105,635

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,895

80,930

100 Thai baht

THB

1,825,454

1,781,068

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

141,868

138,031

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

405,197

395,689

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

832,430

812,948

1 euro

EUR

681,341

666,677

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

112,663

109,721

1 Georgian lari

GEL

218,217

213,061

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,317

34,525

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,896

8,678

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,084

169,028

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

347,171

338,871

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,002,233

979,498

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

63,759

62,147

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

168,267

164,653

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,558

2,511

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 845,897 rials and $1 costs 732,735 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 821,260 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 711,394 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21-1.24 million rials.

