Kyrgyzstan invites CIS mission to oversee parliamentary voting

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 11. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Asein Isaev met with Igor Petrishenko, Head of the CIS Observer Mission and First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), to discuss preparations for international observation of the snap parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan and prospects for further cooperation within the CIS, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

Isaev highlighted the importance of international monitoring and confirmed that Kyrgyzstan has invited observers from various organizations, including the CIS Mission, whose assessments are considered authoritative.

He also noted that 100 polling stations will be opened abroad in 89 cities across 34 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and the United States, to ensure the voting rights of Kyrgyz citizens living or temporarily staying abroad.

Petrishenko praised Kyrgyzstan’s use of new technologies and digital solutions to enhance transparency and accuracy in voter registration and vote counting. He also reported that the CIS Observer Mission will deploy 150 observers to monitor polling both within Kyrgyzstan and at overseas stations in coordination with local election commissions.

The sides concluded that CIS cooperation strengthens mutual understanding, fosters friendly relations among peoples, and supports regional unity and good-neighborly ties.

Snap parliamentary elections are set to take place in Kyrgyzstan on November 30, 2025, to elect members of the Supreme Council, following the parliament’s self-dissolution in September 2025. Originally, these elections were scheduled for November 2026 according to the regular electoral calendar.