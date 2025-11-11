Kazakhstan to open 80 renovated railway stations in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. Kazakhstan plans to commission 80 renovated railway stations this year, Deputy Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov announced at a government meeting, Trend reports.

The modernization and major repairs are overseen by the national railway company, Kazakhstan Railways, with local authorities serving as contractors.

Currently, design and estimate documents for 100 stations are under state review, and construction works are underway at 121 of 124 sites. Three stations classified as cultural heritage sites will be renovated in 2026 following specialized research.

Kaliakparov noted that around 70% of the stations had not been updated for over 30 years. Structural inspections revealed defects in supporting columns and other elements, prompting the complete demolition of 42 stations.

"More than 80 stations will be operational this year. Local authorities and contractors must accelerate construction and installation works," he said.