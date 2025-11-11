Georgian ports handle 20% more cargo amid Middle Corridor expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Tamar Ioseliani, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, inspected upgraded infrastructure at APM Terminal Poti, the new Poti Port by Pace Group, and the Port of Batumi, while reviewing plans for further port development, Trend reports via the Ministry.

According to Ioseliani, Georgia has seen an increase in both vessel arrivals and cargo volumes. In the first nine months of 2025, Georgian ports handled 567,577 TEU, roughly 20% more than the same period in 2024, while general cargo volumes grew by 12%. Vessel calls and tonnage at Batumi and Poti also rose significantly.

She also visited the Batumi railway wagon depot, highlighting growing demand along the Middle Corridor. Container traffic to and from China via Georgia increased by 39.9% year-on-year, and imports transported by rail grew by 10.8%. Ioseliani noted that planned railway modernization and capacity improvements will further enhance the corridor’s economic impact.

During the visit, discussions covered maritime safety, workforce training, and future development. Ioseliani emphasized the link between high-quality education and the international competitiveness of Georgian seafarers. She highlighted ongoing government efforts to modernize training programs at the Batumi State Maritime Academy and its Poti branch to meet evolving industry demands, noting the importance of preparing highly qualified specialists for new maritime professions.