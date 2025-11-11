Iran's Abadan refinery sets sights on improving gasoline production quality

Iran's Abadan Refinery is set to boost its Euro 4 gasoline production by 66%, with plans to increase daily output from 1.5 million to 2.5 million liters. This operational enhancement is part of ongoing efforts to improve environmental standards at the refinery, located in Khuzestan Province.

