Azerbaijan holds next graduation ceremony of reserve officer training course (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11.​ The Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army held the next graduation ceremony of the Reserve Officer Training Course, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

First, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honored with a minute of silence.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the event, the Chief of the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel Nizami Movlanov, congratulated the young officers on being awarded the military rank of “lieutenant” on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and wished them success in their future military service.

Then certificates were presented to the graduates, and the top graduate, Lieutenant Rahida Shahverdiyeva, affixed a graduation emblem to a symbolic stump.

The event concluded with performances by the creative team of the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center.

