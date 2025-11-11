KazMunayGas, Transneft discuss expansion of oil transportation routes

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. Kazakhstan'sKazMunayGas (KMG) and Russia’s Transneft have held talks to discuss further collaboration in oil transportation and transit, Trend reports via KMG.

KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov met with Transneft President Nikolai Tokarev, reviewing key issues and prospects for cooperation in the sector.

Khassenov highlighted the importance of established export routes, including the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Atyrau-Samara, and Makhachkala-Novorossiysk, noting their long-standing efficiency and economic viability.

Expressing gratitude for Transneft’s reliable partnership, the chairman emphasized that continued cooperation aims to strengthen the transit potential between Kazakhstan and Russia. Both sides confirmed their readiness to advance work across all priority areas.