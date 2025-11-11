Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

KazMunayGas, Transneft discuss expansion of oil transportation routes

Economy Materials 11 November 2025 17:03 (UTC +04:00)
KazMunayGas, Transneft discuss expansion of oil transportation routes
Photo: KazMunayGas

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. Kazakhstan'sKazMunayGas (KMG) and Russia’s Transneft have held talks to discuss further collaboration in oil transportation and transit, Trend reports via KMG.

KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov met with Transneft President Nikolai Tokarev, reviewing key issues and prospects for cooperation in the sector.

Khassenov highlighted the importance of established export routes, including the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Atyrau-Samara, and Makhachkala-Novorossiysk, noting their long-standing efficiency and economic viability.

Expressing gratitude for Transneft’s reliable partnership, the chairman emphasized that continued cooperation aims to strengthen the transit potential between Kazakhstan and Russia. Both sides confirmed their readiness to advance work across all priority areas.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more