Azerbaijan MFA sends condolences over Turkish C-130 crash in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to brotherly Türkiye following the crash of a Turkish military transport plane in Georgia, Trend reports.

The statement was posted on the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s official X account.

“The news of the crash in Georgia of the Turkish C-130 military transport plane, which was traveling from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, has deeply shocked us. We extend our deepest condolences to the brotherly Turkish people and Armed Forces for this tragic loss and wish patience to the families of the deceased. Azerbaijan stands with brotherly Türkiye,” the post reads.

The Turkish C-130 military transport plane that departed from Azerbaijan earlier today crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border.