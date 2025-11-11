President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to President of Türkiye

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolence to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

My dear Brother,

We were deeply saddened by the tragic news of the loss of servicemen in the crash of a Turkish Air Force military cargo plane, which took off from Ganja and crashed in Georgian territory.

In this moment of sorrow, I share your grief and, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, extend heartfelt condolences to You, the families and loved ones of the deceased, and the fraternal people of Türkiye.

May their souls rest in peace," the letter reads.