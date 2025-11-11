Azerbaijan ready to aid Georgia in aftermath of Turkish military plane crash, PM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. On the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov contacted Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze regarding the crash of a Turkish Air Force military transport plane in Georgia, Trend reports, citing PM's office.

Prime Minister Asadov stated that Azerbaijan is ready to provide all necessary assistance to deal with the aftermath of the crash, conduct search and rescue operations, and send appropriate personnel from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan to the site, as well as take other necessary support measures.

The Georgian side expressed gratitude for the support, noting that representatives of the relevant Georgian authorities are currently working at the site of the incident.

During the conversation, it was noted that Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations and Ministry of Digital Development and Transport are maintaining communication with their Georgian counterparts. Both sides agreed to continue coordination in response to this tragedy.