Turkish military aircraft that crashed in Georgia carried 20 troops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. A Turkish Armed Forces C-130 military plane that crashed in Georgia was carrying 20 soldiers on board, Trend reports via the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

The ministry stated that the aircraft, which went down with crew members on board, had 20 soldiers, and search and rescue operations at the crash site are ongoing.

The Turkish C-130 went missing from the radars of the Georgian Air Navigation Service a few minutes after entering Georgian airspace, without issuing a distress signal.