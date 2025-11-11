Azerbaijan condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijan expressed deep sorrow over the recent terrorist attacks in the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Van, which caused multiple deaths and injuries, Trend reports.

In a statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, "We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the brotherly people and government of Pakistan. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured."

The ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan fully supports Pakistan in combating all forms and manifestations of terrorism.