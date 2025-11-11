Azerbaijan condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 11 November 2025 20:44 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijan expressed deep sorrow over the recent terrorist attacks in the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Van, which caused multiple deaths and injuries, Trend reports.

In a statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, "We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the brotherly people and government of Pakistan. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured."

The ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan fully supports Pakistan in combating all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

