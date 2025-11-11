Azerbaijani FM calls Turkish counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. On November 11, 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

Bayramov conveyed condolences over the crash of the C-130 military transport plane, which was flying from Azerbaijan to Türkiye via Georgia.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is in contact with the relevant authorities in Türkiye and Georgia and is ready to provide support for addressing the aftermath of the accident and conducting search and rescue operations.

In response, Hakan Fidan expressed gratitude for the support and condolences during this difficult time.