Georgia, France discuss transport cooperation along Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Tamar Ioseliani, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, met with representatives of the French Embassy to discuss bilateral cooperation in transport and logistics, Trend reports via the Ministry.

The discussions focused on expanding collaboration in land and maritime transport, civil aviation, maritime safety, sustainable shipping, and railways. Ioseliani provided detailed updates on Georgia’s major transport and logistics infrastructure projects and the government’s vision for developing the Middle Corridor.

Key projects highlighted included the Anaklia deep-sea port, railway modernization initiatives, and the East-West Highway.

Both sides also explored opportunities to attract more French companies to Georgia and strengthen ties in civil aviation, aiming to boost passenger traffic and support tourism and broader economic development.