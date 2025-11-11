Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Türkiye's C-130 plane went off radar before crashing, Georgian Aviation Authority confirms

Türkiye Materials 11 November 2025 17:36 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. A Turkish C-130 aircraft disappeared from radar just minutes after entering Georgian airspace, Trend reports, citing the Georgian Air Navigation Administration.

According to the agency, the aircraft did not issue a distress signal.

“Several minutes after crossing Georgian airspace, the Turkish C-130 disappeared from our radar without issuing an emergency signal. Following the incident, the Georgian Air Navigation Service immediately launched search and rescue operations,” the statement said.

Latest

Latest

Read more