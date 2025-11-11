Türkiye's C-130 plane went off radar before crashing, Georgian Aviation Authority confirms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. A Turkish C-130 aircraft disappeared from radar just minutes after entering Georgian airspace, Trend reports, citing the Georgian Air Navigation Administration.

According to the agency, the aircraft did not issue a distress signal.

“Several minutes after crossing Georgian airspace, the Turkish C-130 disappeared from our radar without issuing an emergency signal. Following the incident, the Georgian Air Navigation Service immediately launched search and rescue operations,” the statement said.