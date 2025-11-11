QatarEnergy CEO meets Japanese energy executives to expand cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, concluded a working visit to Japan, where he met with key leaders of the Japanese energy sector, Trend reports via the company.

On the first day of his visit, H.E. Al-Kaabi met with senior executives from major energy and electric power companies, including Yukio Kani, Chairman & Global CEO of JERA; Kenichi Hori, President & CEO of Mitsui; Akiya Kotani, Executive Vice President of Kansai Electric; Shunichi Kito, Representative Director and President & CEO of Idemitsu; Shigeru Yamada, Representative Director and Group CEO of Cosmo Energy Holdings; and Fujita Masahiro, Representative Director and Chairman of JAPEX.

Discussions focused on current collaborations and explored opportunities to expand future cooperation, reinforcing bilateral ties in the energy sector.

During the second day of meetings, H.E. Al-Kaabi held discussions with Masumi Kakinoki, Chairman of the Board at Marubeni, and Kaoru Hijikata, Managing Executive Officer of Tohoku Electric, further strengthening relations and exploring new avenues for partnership in energy development.