Azerbaijani music performed at world-famous Carnegie Hall (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The gala concert of the 9th "Florida Keys" International Music Competition, dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, was held at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City, U.S., Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the gala concert was organized with the support of the State Committee and hosted by the Florida Azerbaijani-American Cultural Association.

Over 50 young talents selected in the competition performed with an orchestra pieces by Azerbaijani and international composers, including works by Uzeyir Hajibeyli. Performances by Azerbaijani pianist Ali Mammadov, a laureate of international competitions and Presidential scholarship recipient based in the U.S., as well as young musicians from Azerbaijan, Milana Nabiyeva and flutist Emily Mammadova-Zakiyyah, were met with great applause.

Salhet Abbasova, Head of a Department at the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, congratulated the winners and expressed gratitude to the competition organizers for their significant role in promoting Azerbaijani music globally. Winners received diplomas and cash prizes.

The gala concert coincided with the celebrations of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day and State Flag Day, and congratulations were extended to the Azerbaijani people on this occasion.

"Florida Keys" International Music Competition was established in honor of Azerbaijan’s eminent composer Jovdat Hajiyev. The competition was founded by Parvin Muradova, daughter of the renowned cultural figures Jovdat Hajiyev and Amine Dilbazi, and by Tohfa Eminova, President of the Azerbaijani-American Cultural Association in Florida. Organized annually by the Association, the competition aims to discover talented musicians from around the world and contribute to the promotion of Azerbaijan’s rich musical heritage.