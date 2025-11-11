ECO invites Uzbekistan to maritime meeting to boost regional transport

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 11. Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has invited Uzbekistan to participate in the 7th Meeting of the Heads of Maritime Organizations, Trend reports via ECO.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Ambassador Silapberdi Nurberdiyev, Deputy Secretary General of ECO, and Jasurbek Chariyev, Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan.

Ambassador Nurberdiyev emphasized Uzbekistan’s key role in improving transport linkages among ECO member states and highlighted the ongoing development of the ECO Transport Strategy for 2026–2035, aimed at promoting sustainable regional integration.

The meeting focused on Uzbekistan’s initiatives presented at the 12th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport in 2023, including the creation of the ECO Regional Air Hub in Samarkand and the Digital Transport and Customs Office in Tashkent. The ECO Secretariat reaffirmed its support for these projects, stressing the need for close coordination and investment by the host country.

Both sides agreed to continue strengthening cooperation in transport and logistics to advance regional integration and economic development across the ECO framework.

The 7th Meeting of the Heads of Maritime Organizations of ECO is scheduled for December 8-9, 2025, in Tehran, Iran.