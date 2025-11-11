Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker extends condolences to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has sent a message of condolence to Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş following the crash of a Turkish military transport plane, Trend reports.

In her letter, Gafarova expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of service members on board the Turkish Air Force aircraft that took off from Ganja and crashed in Georgia.

On behalf of herself and the members of the Milli Majlis, the Speaker conveyed heartfelt condolences to her Turkish counterpart, his colleagues, the families and loved ones of the victims, and the brotherly people of Türkiye.