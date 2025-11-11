Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Wreckage of crashed Turkish C-130 found - Ali Yerlikaya

Türkiye Materials 11 November 2025 21:39 (UTC +04:00)
Wreckage of crashed Turkish C-130 found - Ali Yerlikaya
Photo: Ali Yerlikaya / X

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that authorities are in constant contact with Georgian Interior Minister Gela Geladze and confirmed that the wreckage of the crashed C-130 military transport plane has been located, Trend reports.

Posting on his X social media account, the minister said, "I continue regular talks with Georgian Interior Minister Gela Geladze.

He reported that the remains of our C-130 military transport aircraft were discovered around 5:00 PM, and search and rescue operations are ongoing."

