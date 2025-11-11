Kazakh Invest, Portuguese Greenflow identify potential regions for pilot projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan. November 11. Kazakh Invest National Company and Portuguese company Greenflow have identified potential pilot regions in Kazakhstan for implementing joint environmental and industrial projects, Trend reports via Kazakh Invest National Company.

The initiatives were discussed during meetings between Madiyar Sultanbek, Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest, and Carlos Manuel Forte Cardoso, Chairman and CEO of Greenflow.

The focus of the discussions was on projects aimed at cleaning and restoring water and land resources, as well as waste management solutions for the oil, gas, and chemical industries. They also explored the implementation of port facilities to collect and process waste in line with International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards.

Sultanbek emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to adopting green technologies in industry and transport and reaffirmed Kazakh Invest's support for Greenflow's projects at all stages of their development. He drove home the point about the necessity of tailoring environmental technologies to fit the local landscape and teaming up with companies that can roll out fresh ideas and equip local specialists with the know-how.

Greenflow, based in Coimbra, specializes in engineering, industrial and marine waste recycling, and digital environmental solutions.

Kazakhstan participates in a multitude of international frameworks that pertain to the remediation and rehabilitation of aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, alongside the governance of waste and chemical substances, which are pertinent to the petroleum, gas, and chemical sectors. Fundamental frameworks encompass the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions.

