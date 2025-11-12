Kazakhstan showcases investment potential at Singapore FinTech Festival

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 12. Kazakhstan’s Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) showcased the country’s investment potential to Singaporean companies during the AIFC Connect: Singapore 2025 event, held as part of the Singapore FinTech Festival and Insights Forum organized by the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Trend reports via Kazakh Invest.

Supported by BIG Invest (BI Group Holding) and OD Consulting, the event brought together over 150 participants, including representatives of banks, investment and fintech firms, insurance companies, business circles, diplomatic missions, and Singapore’s leading financial centers.

Speakers included Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand Askar Kuttykadam, AIFC Chief Executive Bakhtiyar Tuleubekov, and Kazakh Invest’s Singapore representative Diana Ablyakimova, who highlighted the country’s competitive conditions for investment, government support measures, tax incentives, and access to major markets in the EAEU, Central Asia, and China.

“Singapore is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. We see growing interest from Singaporean companies in infrastructure projects and high-tech manufacturing,” Ablyakimova said. “Kazakh Invest is ready to provide full support at all stages of project implementation.”

Participants discussed Kazakhstan’s investment prospects, the role of the AIFC in developing the financial market, and opportunities for collaboration in fintech, digital assets, and innovative financial instruments. The event concluded with a shared commitment to continue dialogue and explore concrete areas for cooperation, strengthening business ties between Kazakhstan and Singapore.