U.S. hosts information campaign celebrating Azerbaijan’s Victory Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. An information campaign marking Azerbaijan’s Victory Day is underway in the United States, Trend reports.

Vehicles equipped with LED screens have appeared on the streets of Washington, New York, Atlanta, Detroit, and Boston, displaying messages such as: "With Pride and Courage – 5 Years", "Azerbaijan’s Victory – Triumph of Justice", "Karabakh – Land of Peace and Hope", and "For Lasting Peace in the Caucasus", among others.

The vehicles have been spotted near the White House, the U.S. Capitol, the UN headquarters, Times Square, Wall Street, the Brooklyn Bridge, as well as in central Atlanta and Detroit.