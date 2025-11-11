Kyrgyzstan, Russia highlight growing trade and strategic ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 11. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov met today with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, the economy, and cultural ties, Trend reports.

Zhaparov welcomed the positive momentum in political dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Russia and congratulated Overchuk on the successful meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission held in Bishkek.

The president noted that the two countries continue to actively cooperate within multilateral frameworks such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the CIS, the CSTO, and the SCO.

Overchuk reaffirmed that Kyrgyzstan remains a strategic partner and ally for Russia in Central Asia. He highlighted the growth in mutual trade and freight transport and expressed Russia’s readiness to further strengthen the partnership and advance cooperation across all sectors.