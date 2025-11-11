Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army extends condolences to Türkiye

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev, has sent a message of condolences to Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The message reads:

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the crash of a ‘C130’ military cargo plane traveling from Azerbaijan to Türkiye near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border.

I pray for God’s mercy on the deceased servicemen, share the grief of their loved ones, and extend my profound condolences to their families.

May God have mercy on them.”