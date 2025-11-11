Azerbaijan Defense Minister expresses condolences to Turkish side

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, the Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news that C-130 military cargo plane departing from Azerbaijan to Türkiye crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.

May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."