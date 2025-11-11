Russia, Uzbekistan presidents hold phone talk on energy and trade cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 11. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, focusing on the continued development of strategic and allied relations between the two countries, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

The leaders discussed the implementation of major joint projects, with particular emphasis on the energy sector. They also highlighted the importance of interregional cooperation in enhancing trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties, noting the tangible results of the October 2025 meeting of the Council of Regions of Russia and Uzbekistan in the Moscow region.

Current international issues were also addressed, and both sides agreed to maintain regular contacts at various levels to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.