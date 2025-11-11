Azerbaijan's Ombudsman expresses condolences to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Ombudsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva shared condolences on social media following the deaths of service members in the crash of a Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft, Trend reports.

In her statement, Aliyeva said, "We received the news of the death of our servicemen with deep sorrow. We express our deepest condolences to the fraternal Republic of Türkiye, its people, and the families and loved ones of the fallen servicemen, and wish them patience.

The unbreakable friendship and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always brought our peoples closer. Azerbaijan shares Türkiye's grief and honors the memory of the fallen."