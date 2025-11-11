EIB Global appoints new representative to Albania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, has appointed Alessandro de Concini as its new representative to Albania, Trend reports via the bank.

De Concini, an Italian who has worked for the past 17 years at the EIB Group, succeeds Petia Manolova after her term ended in September 2025. Through this new leadership and alongside its partners, the Bank will remain committed to supporting Albania’s accession path to the EU, as well as the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy and economic growth. Mr De Concini will serve in the next three years as the EIB’s representative in Albania, based in Tirana.

In this new role, he will continue to push ahead the bank’s support for the green and digital transitions in Albania, competitiveness, and EU accession.

EIB Global has committed some 780 million euros in Albania since 1995 to advance development projects in areas ranging from roads and railways to energy and water. New EU financing initiatives offer scope for stepped-up investments in the country.

"The EIB Group, with Alessandro de Concini representing us in the country, is fully committed to helping Albania unlock investment opportunities to boost economic growth, regional integration, and accelerate the country’s journey towards EU accession," said EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot, who oversees activities in the Western Balkans.

So far in 2025, EIB Global has signed 90 million euro worth of loans and grants for Albania. Among its advisory initiatives, EIB Global is offering technical assistance to the Bank of Albania to integrate climate risks into its regulatory framework, developing a green taxonomy for the financial sector and unlocking new funding for green projects.

"Taking on this role is both an honour and a commitment. My experience in shaping and implementing high-impact projects across the Western Balkans equips me to actively support Albania’s green transition, digitalisation and climate-resilience efforts", said de Concini.