Kazakhstan PM demands results-driven reform at Kazakh Invest

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a board meeting of the national investment company, Kazakh Invest, reviewing the progress of the government’s investment initiatives, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

During the session, CEO Sultangali Kinjakulov presented Kazakh Invest’s results for the first ten months of 2025 and proposed changes to the company’s organizational structure, including new positions at the central office and additional overseas representations.

Bektenov rejected the proposed structure, criticizing its formal approach and emphasizing the need for a meaningful restructuring within the current staff limits. He called for a leaner, results-driven operation focused on tangible outputs rather than bureaucratic reporting.

“Kazakh Invest must become an efficient, flexible, and proactive tool for attracting substantial investment into the economy,” Bektenov said. He stressed the importance of process improvements, clear performance metrics for employees, and the strategic use of the “Investment Order” mechanism to promote export-oriented industries such as petrochemicals, metallurgy, agriculture, and machinery.

The company was tasked with revising the presented documents within ten days. Between 2022 and 2025, Kazakh Invest facilitated agreements worth $29.1 billion, with 27 foreign-backed projects totaling $1.26 billion launched this year alone. Current projects include manufacturing of ventilation equipment in Almaty, rolling stock production in Astana, a distribution center in Almaty Region, and a 100 MW wind farm in the Ulytau Region. A total of 244 projects valued at $79.1 billion are underway across various sectors.