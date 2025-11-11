Organization of Turkic States expresses condolences to Turkish side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) expressed condolences to Ankara following the crash of a Turkish Air Force military transport plane in Georgia, Trend reports.

In a post on its X social media page, the organization stated, "We learned with sadness of the crash of a military cargo plane in Georgia, returning from Azerbaijan to Turkey. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, and we eagerly await news of those rescued.

We pray to God for mercy on the victims and express our condolences to their families, loved ones, and the brotherly Turkish people."