Türkiye monitors search and rescue operations - Hakan Fidan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Türkiye is closely monitoring the progress of search and rescue operations following the crash of a Turkish military C-130 cargo plane in Georgia, which was returning from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the update on the social network "X."

He offered his condolences, saying: "May God have mercy on our martyrs, and I wish patience to their families and loved ones. May our dear nation be blessed."

It is reported that 20 military personnel were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.