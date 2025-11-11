Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations offers assistance to Georgia after Turkish military plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov held a phone talk with Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Gela Geladze, following the crash of a Turkish Air Force military cargo aircraft in Georgia, Trend reports, citing the Ministry.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed the situation surrounding the tragedy.

Kamaladdin Heydarov stated that, on the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan is fully prepared to immediately take part in the search and rescue operation and provide all necessary assistance.

Georgian Interior Minister Gela Geladze expressed gratitude for the offer of support and noted that, if necessary, a decision would be made to involve Azerbaijani rescue units stationed near the border.

Contacts between the relevant authorities are ongoing.