Kazakhstan ready to boost grain transit to Armenia via Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. Kazakhstan’s national grain operator is ready to supply Armenian consumers with around 15,000–20,000 tons of food-grade grain per month, said Tobylbek Omarov, Managing Director of Kazakhstan's Prodcorporation, Trend reports via the company.

According to Omarov, the shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia serves as "an example of food diplomacy".

"This event is not only economically significant but also historically important, as it opens promising opportunities for direct transit and the development of mutual trade. Through the export of Kazakh grain, we are building new bridges of cooperation, helping restore good-neighborly relations, and strengthening trust between countries in the region," he said.

The first train carrying Kazakh wheat has already arrived in Armenia. Prodcorporation reported that the 15-car train, totaling approximately 1,000 tons, successfully tested a new logistics route from Kazakhstan via Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company added that this transit corridor could become a permanent channel for delivering Kazakh grain and other goods to Yerevan in the future.

Speaking during a press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 21, President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.

"I should also note that the first such transit shipment was a consignment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper but also in practice," President Ilham Aliyev said.