Kazakhstan to launch investment program to support domestic manufacturing and exports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. Kazakhstan will launch a new state program next year to support investment projects in key sectors of the economy, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The initiative, discussed at a government meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, aims to reduce import dependence and promote domestic manufacturing.

The program will target both SMEs and large enterprises producing goods with high import demand, particularly in agriculture and consumer manufacturing. Promising areas for import substitution and export potential will be identified by the state, while regional authorities will propose specific projects for implementation. Project evaluation and financing will be handled through the Baiterek holding.

According to Vice Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhekhanuly, the agricultural investment portfolio already includes 202 projects worth 4.3 trillion tenge ($8.2 billion), focusing on dairy and meat production, poultry farming, greenhouse construction, and food processing. Among major initiatives is a $320 million integrated agro-industrial complex for deep grain processing in Astana by Türkiye's Tiryaki Holding, expected to be completed by 2028.

Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov also presented 67 projects worth over 600 billion tenge ($1.14 billion) aimed at producing consumer goods such as textiles, footwear, and home appliances, expected to create around 10,000 jobs.

Zhumangarin emphasized that only viable projects will receive funding: “Resources are limited – support will go to regions showing real progress and readiness for implementation.” The government has been tasked with finalizing all legal and organizational steps for the program’s launch in the near future.