Slovenia launches funding to promote social enterprises and cooperatives
Slovenia has selected 19 projects to receive co-financing for initiatives supporting social economy, cooperatives, and social entrepreneurship in 2025. The projects aim to foster social innovation, sustainable practices, and inclusion of vulnerable groups, while enhancing community development and well-being.
